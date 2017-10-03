Carpool to Work Month for communities on I-494 corridor

Commuter Services, a local transportation magazine organization, is encouraging commuters to ride share during Carpool to Work Month. The organization serves the Interstate 494 corridor of Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka and Richfield.

Individuals who carpool to work or school once in October are eligible to sign up for a chance to win a $500 gas gift card. Registration can be done at 494corridor.org/rideshare-pledge.

If those interested have trouble finding someone to carpool with, the organization can arrange a free carpool match.