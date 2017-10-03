Community & People PHOTOS: A new homecoming tradition at Wayzata High School Published October 3, 2017 at 1:00 pm By Jason Jenkins Wayzata High School freshman Nick Argento tosses a strike and sends Dean of Students Billy Lahr into the water of a dunk tank Sept. 28 during the school’s homecoming carnival. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Food trucks and games await guests Sept. 28 outside Wayzata High School Stadium. The school started a new homecoming tradition this year by inviting the community to a carnival, instead of the homecoming parade. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Riley Landy watches as his sister, Paige, tries to toss a ring onto a bottle Sept. 28 at the Wayzata High School Carnival. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Wayzata High School Club Y.E.S. students hosted a “Bail Out Hurricanes Coin Toss” Sept. 28 during the school’s homecoming carnival. All coins and cash collected were donated to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins) Carnival games for all ages were set up Sept. 28 before the homecoming game at Wayzata High School Stadium. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)