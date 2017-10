South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Oct. 6-13

Friday, Oct. 6

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

ORGANIC WINE TASTING

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Wine Republic

Info: therealwinerepublic.com

DOCKTOBERFEST

When: 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

TRIVIA MAFIA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com, 952-474-8879

DAISY DILLMAN ACOUSTIC CONCERT

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: 318 Cafe

Info: three-eighteen.com

Saturday, Oct. 7

BREAKFAST AT THE LODGE

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

FREE PAPER SHREDDING EVENT

When: 8-11 a.m.

Where: Shorewood Public Works

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

TONKA TROT

When: 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: Groveland Elementary, 17310 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

UFC FARM SUPPLY HARVEST FESTIVAL

When: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista

Info: threeriversparks.org

THE SCIENCE OF ART: CLAY MOLDING AND FALL MIGRATION

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org/excelsior

DOCKTOBERFEST

When: Noon-midnight

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

COMPASS COURSE CHALLENGE

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum

Info: Free, elmhs.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

ORGANIC WINE TASTING

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Wine Republic

Info: therealwinerepublic.com

DAN RODRIGUEZ CONCERT

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: 318 Cafe

Info: three-eighteen.com

Sunday, Oct. 8

BREWGRASS SUNDAYS

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

MAKE A BONE PENDANT

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

DOCKTOBERFEST

When: Noon-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Monday, Oct. 9

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BABY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org/excelsior

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: LOWRY LITTLE ONES

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

BOARD GAMES

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

THE HUB LAUNCH EVENT

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Pique Travel

Info: bit.ly/2xQIBlM

TAPPING HISTORY: TOUR OF OAK HILL CEMETERY WITH SCOTT MCGINNIS

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Hill Cemetery

Info: elmhs.org

WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Deephaven City Hall

Info: woodlandmn.org

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

MASONIC LODGE OPEN HOUSE

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Masonic Lodge

Info: excelsior113.org

Tuesday, Oct. 10

WOOD CARVERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING AND CROCHETING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Southshore Center

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DEEPHAVEN PUBLIC WORKS AND SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityofdeephaven.org

EXCELSIOR-LAKE MINNETONKA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Museum

Info: Free, elmhs.org

EXCELSIOR STREETCAR

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: trolleyride.org

FARMERS’ MARKET

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

EXCELSIOR PARK AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

AUTHOR ALLEN ESKENS TALK

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org/excelsior

MEN’S BOOK CLUB

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org/excelsior

DISTRICT SPEAKER SERIES: TEENS AND TECHNOLOGY

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Elementary

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

TRAVEL SPEAKER SERIES: AFRICAN SAFARIS

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Pique Travel

Info: piquetravel.com

SHOREWOOD PARK COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

Wednesday, Oct. 11

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Where: Excelsior Library

Info: hclib.org/excelsior

EXCELSIOR LIONS CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Jake O’Connors

Info: 952-201-1348

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

ZUMBA

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: lmcd.org

THE CHRIS HOLTMEIER TRIO CONCERT

When: 8-10 p.m.

Where: 318 Cafe

Info: three-eighteen.com

Thursday, Oct. 12

SHMINI ATZERET BEGINS

TED TALK: ARE PARTISANSHIP AND FACTIONALISM THE WORST EVER?

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

TOASTMASTERS

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Congregational Church

Info: uncommonspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

DAVE CROWELL AND BILL MANN CONCERT

When: 8-10 p.m.

Where: 318 Cafe

Info: three-eighteen.com

Friday, Oct. 13

SHMINI ATZERET ENDS

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

GLOBAL WINE TASTING

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Vintage

Info: excelsiorvintage.com

ORGANIC WINE TASTING

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Wine Republic

Info: therealwinerepublic.com

TRIVIA MAFIA

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Victor’s on Water

Info: victorsonwaterstreet.com, 952-474-8879

SAW-WHET OWL BANDING

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

PUSHING CHAIN CONCERT

When: 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: 318 Cafe

Info: three-eighteen.com