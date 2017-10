< >

(Submitted photo) Local Girl Scout Troop 16283 completed their Bronze Award Sept. 25 by installing a lending library at Freeman Park in Shorewood. The scouts who received the award include Annika Sanschagrin, Amelia Fernandes, Baela Butitta, Monica Lauer, Sofia Rotunno and Devyn Campbell. The bronze award is the third-highest award in Girl Scouts and can only be earned by Girl Scouts at the junior level. The mission of the award is to give back to the community.