Shorewood approves Starbucks drive-thru

By Paige Kieffer

At the Sept. 25 meeting, the Shorewood City Council voted 3-1, approving a conditional use permit for the proposed Starbucks drive-thru project.

Shorewood Mayor Scott Zerby and Councilmembers Patrick Johnson and Kristine Sundberg voted in favor while Jennifer Labadie voted against the permit. Councilmember Debbie Siakel wasn’t at the meeting.

Dave Watson, of Watson Vinehill LLC, submitted the conditional use permit application.

The Starbucks will be on a 0.84-acre area on 19245 and 19285 Highway 7, on the corner of Vine Hill Road and Delton Avenue. The area is currently zoned for commercial use, and two office buildings are on the properties.

“This area is zoned commercial and will be a commercial development,” said Zerby. “Those buildings are getting pretty old. If it’s not developed by Starbucks it will be by someone else.”

The Starbucks will be a 2,325-square-foot, one-story shop with a drive-thru window and a 400-square-foot patio area. The drive-thru window could accommodate about 12 cars at a time on the property, with the entrance starting on Delton Avenue and wrapping around the building to the southern end of the property.

There will be entrance and exits on Delton Avenue and Vine Hill Road. There would also be 26 parking spaces on the property.

The vote on the conditional use permit was strictly for the drive-thru and not for the Starbucks itself.

The Shorewood Planning Commission voted unanimously in May to not recommend the conditional use permit because of traffic concerns.

On Sept. 25, Watson met with the city’s engineers, WSB & Associates, who conducted a traffic study report. The planning commission reviewed the report in May.

Watson said that there had been a lot of miscommunication about the traffic concerns when the planning commission reviewed the information, causing the members to unanimously suggest to the council deny the permit. He said that since then a lot of this miscommunication was made clearer by working with the city council and staff members.

“The nuisances of the traffic study were not to the level they’re now when the planning commission voted on it in May,” Watson said. “Also the issues that should’ve been discussed that were aligned with city ordinance were not the primary focus of the discussion. The majority of the conversation was about the existing condition of Highway 7 during the morning peak hours and how this existing condition could be remedied. All the parties should’ve focused the development’s impact on the adjacent roads that are Vinehill Road and Delton Avenue. With regards to the traffic study, some of the commission members stated concerns on the traffic the drive-thru would generate, and didn’t focus on the results of the traffic study that shows the proposed drive-thru would primarily draw from existing traffic and wouldn’t draw new traffic in the morning peak hour. The results being 13 new cars during the existing condition of 900 cars and no change in the level of service.”

The council previously discussed the project during the Aug. 28 meeting and staff members drafted three possible traffic solutions, including a right turn lane into the site from Delton Avenue, a right turn lane at the Vine Hill Road and Delton Avenue intersection, or a by-pass lane on Delton Avenue near the site entrance.

City staff members initially suggested that the turn and bypass lanes be 200 feet but have since reduced the length to 100 feet.

Watson objected to the bypass lane, saying that his engineers found this solution unsafe and it would be too close to Highway 7. He instead suggested adding a sign stating “no left hand turn during 7-8 a.m.” which were the peak traffic times of concern in the traffic report.

Zerby said he opposed the use of the sign, saying it would be up to the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department to enforce, and said the bypass lane is preferred.

“Enforcement of that sign relies on the city’s police department,” he said. “It doesn’t seem practical to enforce it.”

On Aug. 28, the council delayed the vote to Sept. 11 and then again to Sept. 25 to gather more traffic data. The council members specifically wanted to meet with officials from the City of Minnetonka and the Minnetonka School District, because the project had a possibility of affecting both parties.

In a letter to the Shorewood council, Minnetonka Director of Engineering Will Manchester wrote, “We again request that the City of Shorewood require improvements to migrate increases in traffic to the already busy area, while limiting impacts and future costs to Minnetonka.”

Watson also met with Minnetonka Schools’ Superintendent Dennis Peterson to discuss the project.

In a letter to the Shorewood City Administrator Greg Lerud, Peterson said, “As you know, I had some initial concerns that the placement of the store could create problems for traffic to the high school in the mornings. However, I was able to meet with Dave Watson and review the overall proposal and the expected traffic flow, and I am much more comfortable with the plan.”

Watson also reported high school student driver data saying that more than 600 permits are issued every year for carpools with two or three students per vehicle. There are also a small number of single student vehicles.

They did not review how many cars traveling on Delton Avenue drop off students at the high school.

Watson said that there is an estimated 50 seconds per vehicle for the drive thru. Starbucks also reviewed other locations near high schools and they reported wait times were not effected even if multiple students were in the same vehicle.

Watson said, “I think all parties have a clear understanding about the development’s impact on the adjoining roads as well as the intersection of Vinehill Road and Delton Avenue.”

The application was strongly opposed by residents at previous meeting, with residents stating it would make a dangerous traffic area even worse.

“This is a difficult situation in a very specific area with specific traffic concerns,” Johnson said. “But those traffic concerns were pre-existing and it will be something every developer who goes in there will have to deal with and the fact that through this process we have made three conditions that might actually bring some relief, maybe that’s a bit of a start. Also I think this a larger discussion we need to be having with MnDOT because the issue is the Highway 7, Delton Avenue. This is downstream from that and that’s where I’m struggling with how to handle.”

Sundberg added, “That’s a problem area and we have several problem areas along Highway 7 that were going to have to tackle going forward but I don’t think that merits jeopardizing a legitimate development in that area.”

Labadie provided only a little feedback, but there was no explanation for her vote against the project.

She said, “I feel every question was answered and I would like to thank staff for their work and residents for coming forward. This issue has been well researched,”

“I think we’ve heard the residents concerns loud and clear and we’ve spent a considerable amount of recourses and I hope we have the correct solutions in place to deal with it, and I think we do,” Zerby said. “I think the intersection and the business would benefit from these changes and I think is a good use of this property.”

