Plymouth Concert Band’s ‘Spooktacular’ Sunday, Oct. 29

The Plymouth Concert Band will present a “Spooktacular Concert” 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln., Plymouth.

The band will present a scary, haunting and spooky concert of music to celebrate Halloween. Costumes and music will be on display as the band kicks off the season. Selections will include “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Abracadabra,” “Chillers and Thrillers” (Themes of suspense from John Williams), “The Phantom of the Opera,” among others.

Audience members are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and children will receive a special treat.

Under the baton of conductor David Elmhirst, the band is a group of 60 musicians from Plymouth and the surrounding suburbs. Support for the band comes primarily through a grant from the Plymouth Arts Council, MRAC, member dues, and audience donations. For more information, contact Elmhirst at 763-745-6908 or go to plymouthconcertband.org.