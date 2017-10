Plymouth Community Calendar Oct. 5-19

Sun Sailor Newspapers welcomes submissions from the community for the weekly calendar listing.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Comprehensive Plan Open House

When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Plymouth City Council

When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Plymouth Farmers Market

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6

Info: plymouthmn.gov

Saturday, Oct. 14

Fire Department Open House

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Ln. N.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

Tuesday, Oct. 19

South China Sea discussion

When: 4-5:30 p.m.

Where: Plymouth library, 15700 36th Ave. N.

Info: hclib.org

Saturday, Oct. 29

Plymouth Concert Band’s ‘Spooktacular’

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane

Info: Free admission, plymouthconcertband.org

Thursday, Oct. 26

Faith & Identity with Ian Cron

When: 7 p.m.

Where: St. Philip the Deacon, 17205 County Rd. 6

Info: Free admission, faith-and-life.org