Minnetonka/Hopkins Event Calendar: Oct. 5-12

Stand Up for Hope comedy event will be Oct. 7

The Liz Logelin Foundation will host its second annual Stand Up for Hope comedy event, which benefits recently widowed families with small children, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Minnetonka native Matt Logelin founded the organization in 2008—a year after his wife, Elizabeth, died after the premature birth of their daughter. The Logelins were both Hopkins High School alums.

The foundation’s goal is to offer financial assistance to families who are dealing with the loss of a spouse, partner or parent.

This year’s fundraiser will feature four comedians and a raffle.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at llf.org/events.

Thursday, Oct. 5

FITNESS FOCUS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center (33 14th Ave. N.)

Info: 952-939-1333

RUMMAGE SALE

When: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: St. Gabriel the Archangel’s St. Joseph campus (1310 Mainstreet)

Info: Martha Krawczak – 952-935-5536

KINDERGARTEN INFO SESSIONS – EISENHOWER/XINXING

When: 10 a.m.; 6:30 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Elementary/XinXing Academy (1001 Highway 7)

Info: hopkinsschools.org

RETIRED MEN’S SHED GROUP

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center

Info: Phil Johnson – 952-935-5276

THE GREAT TASTE

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center

Tickets: icafoodshelf.org

MINNESOTA PORTRAIT SHOWCASE VIEWING AND RECEPTION

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Zeller Studio (1421 Mainstreet)

Tickets: zellerstudio.com

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center (5621 County Road 101)

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

ALATEEN (AGE 9-19)

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: West Suburban Alano (5235 Woodhill Rd.)

Info: 612-719-3446; al-anon-alateen-msp.org

DEPRESSION/ANXIETY/GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. Luke Presbyterian Church (3121 Groveland School Rd.)

Info: stluke.mn

Friday, Oct. 6

RUMMAGE SALE

When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: St. Gabriel the Archangel’s St. Joseph campus

Info: Martha Krawczak – 952-935-5536

HOPKINS HOMECOMING VS. ST. THOMAS ACADEMY

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School

Info: hopkins-royals.com

LIVE MUSIC

When: 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: LTD Brewing Co. (8 Eighth Ave. N.)

Info: ltdbrewing.com

Saturday, Oct. 7

HOPKINS FARMERS MARKET

When: 7:30 a.m.-noon

Where: 16 Ninth Ave. S.

Info: hopkinsfarmersmarket.com

RUMMAGE SALE

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon

Where: St. Gabriel the Archangel’s St. Joseph campus

Info: Martha Krawczak – 952-935-5536

‘ALZHEIMER’S – EVERY MINUTE COUNTS’ MOVIE VIEWING

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center (1001 Highway 7)

Info: Laura Herman – 952-988-4070

EARLY CHILDHOOD FEST

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Hopkins Library

Info: hopkinsschools.org

POLKA FEST AND WORSHIP SERVICE

When: 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Zion Lutheran Church (241 Fifth Ave. N)

Info: 952-938-7661

Monday, Oct. 9

KINDERGARTEN INFO SESSIONS – L.H. TANGLEN

When: 10 a.m.; 6:30 p.m.

Where: L.H. Tanglen Elementary (10901 Hillside Ln.)

Info: hopkinsschools.org

TRAVEL AFAR TRAVEL SHOW

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center

Info: 952-939-1333

K-12 HOMEWORK HELP

When: 4-7:30 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Library (22 11th Ave. N.)

Info: hclib.org

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers (14600 Minnetonka Blvd.)

Info: eminnetonka.com

WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall (20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven)

Info: woodlandmn.org

TRIVIA MONDAYS

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Unmapped Brewing (14625 Excelsior Blvd.)

Info: unmappedbrewing.com

Tuesday, Oct. 10

WAKE UP TO YOUR DREAMS

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center

Info: 952-939-1333

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Hopkins Library

Info: hclib.org

DEMENTIA FRIENDS INFO SESSION

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center

Info: Laura Herman – 952-988-4070

MINNETONKA CITY AND FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Campus (14600 Minnetonka Blvd.)

Info: eminnetonka.com

AUTHOR TALK – MARTY SEIFERT

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Library

Info: hclib.org

MEN’S BOOK CLUB – FIRESIDE GOTHIC

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Davanni’s Pizza (15200 Highway 7, Minnetonka)

Info: hclib.org

Wednesday, Oct. 11

BABY STORYTIME

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Library (17524 Excelsior Blvd.)

Info: hclib.org

K-12 HOMEWORK HELP

When: 4-7:30 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Library

Info: hclib.org

THE BLAKE SCHOOL PRESENTS KIM PHUC

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 511 Kenwood Parkway, Minneapolis

Info: 952-988-3700

TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: LTD Brewing Co.

Info: ltdbrewing.com

Thursday, Oct. 12

FAMILY STORYTIME

When: 10-10:45 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Library

Info: hclib.org

KINDERGARTEN INFO SESSIONS – MEADOWBROOK

When: 10 a.m.; 6:30 p.m.

Where: Meadowbrook Elementary (5430 Glenwood Ave.)

Info: hopkinsschools.org

RETIRED MEN’S SHED GROUP

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center

Info: Phil Johnson – 952-935-5276

MEDICARE – OPEN ENROLLMENT AND EXTRA HELP PROGRAM

When: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Activity Center

Info: hclib.org

HOPKINS COMMUNITY READ – “A GOOD TIME FOR THE TRUTH”

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center

Info: hclib.org

ALATEEN (AGE 9-19)

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: West Suburban Alano (5235 Woodhill Rd.)

Info: 612-719-3446; al-anon-alateen-msp.org

DEPRESSION/ANXIETY/GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: St. Luke Presbyterian Church (3121 Groveland School Rd.)

Info: stluke.mn

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Hopkins Council Chambers (1010 First St. S.)

Info: lwvmeph.org