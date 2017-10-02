Letter: Support Deb Calvert for Minnetonka City Council

To the editor:

I am writing in support of Deb Calvert for Minnetonka City Council. Deb has shown a strong civic connection aimed at giving back to the community. She has outlined a plan which makes sense for Minnetonka, supporting economic growth while valuing our unique natural setting and the preservation of neighborhood character.

Perhaps most notably, Deb is supportive of 21st century infrastructure projects such as the Southwest Light Rail, which spurs business and job growth, and drives young families to our great city, not to mention the environmental benefits.

Deb has a passion for public service serving on various commissions for the betterment of the city. I urge Minnetonka voters to vote for Deb this upcoming election.

Zach Robins

Minnetonka