Letter: Support Deb Calvert for Minnetonka City Council

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Deb Calvert’s campaign for Minnetonka City Council. I have worked with Deb for six years at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and can say without reservation that there is no one who will work harder for the City of Minnetonka.

Deb supported the president and the Board of Trustees, and was an administrative manager during the combination of two law schools, supported the demanding executive search process for a new president and dean, and helped transition our new leader during the complex merger process. Her work on a number of special projects demands strategic planning, a strong work ethic, collaborative work and good judgment. After work, she then rushes home to knock on doors to find out what is important to people in our community.

Deb is smart, resourceful and mission-driven. She has served Minnetonka in a variety of roles, has a strong grasp of local issues and policy, a passion for public service, and I know she would be an outstanding addition to the city council. I urge you to vote for Deb Calvert on Nov. 7.

Gregory Duhl

Minnetonka