Letter: Intercultural competence and educational equity in Hopkins Schools

To the Editor:

The other day Mohamed, a very bright third grader, came up to me and said, “Hey, you’re Jen for Hopkins Schools. What are you going to do for my school?” I told him that I would continue to work to make our schools places where kids from all backgrounds are able to learn everything they need to know and have fun doing it. Then came the crucial question, “How will you know what to do?” I told him I need his help, because it’s going to take all of us working together.

Over the past few years, I’ve had many conversations with school board members, district leadership, staff, parents and students about how to achieve greater educational equity in our district. While standardized test scores can give us an indication of what is working and what isn’t, closing the achievement gap is highly dependent on systemic factors that support curricular initiatives, and this is where intercultural competence comes in.

The accepted working definition of intercultural competence among those of us in the field is the ability to communicate and interact effectively with those who are culturally different—and to work together to create shared spaces, teams and organizations that are inclusive, innovative and satisfying to all involved. Intercultural competence also has to do with better understanding our own cultures and beliefs, and how they shape our perceptions of people and systems. These are key 21st century skills that all of us, and all of our kids, need in educational, professional and social settings.

There is already excellent work around intercultural competence being done in various spaces throughout our district. What we need now is a more cohesive approach to developing intercultural competence districtwide. This is essential for creating learning environments, teaching content, implementing communication practices and hiring/retaining staff that represent the vibrant diversity of our district. It is the work we must do so that all of our students can thrive–not despite, but because of their differences.

Jen Westmoreland Bouchard

Minnetonka

Westmoreland Bouchard is a Hopkins School District parent and school board candidate.