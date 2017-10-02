‘Great Decisions: Conflict in the South China Sea’ Oct. 19

The Plymouth Library presents “Great Decisions: Conflict in the South China Sea” 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, with Professor Duncan McCampbell, Metropolitan State University in Minneapolis, leading the discussion.

The South China Sea is a place of competing territorial claims and China its most vocal claimant. With increased naval presence in the area, preventing tensions from boiling over is a matter of careful diplomacy.

The event is free to the public and sponsored by Friends of the Plymouth Library.