Excelsior Fire District will host safety fair Oct. 5 for Fire Prevention Week

By Paige Kieffer

[email protected]

The Excelsior Fire District will host its annual Fire Prevention Open House and Safety Fair 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at Station 1, 24100 Smithtown Rd., Shorewood.

The fire district assists the cities of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay.

The open house and safety fair is an educational evening for children of all ages and adults. The evening is packed with fire and life safety activities, exhibits and demonstrations.

Activities include a ride on a fire truck, meeting real firefighters, Sparky the Fire dog and Freddie the Fire Truck, and learning CPR, how to dial 911, prevent burns and much more.

This year there will be a live controlled fire burn at 7:45 p.m. Attendees can watch two identical side-by-side room fires with one room protected and one room not protected by a residential fire sprinkler.

Door prizes for all ages will be available including smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, stove top fire stoppers and many more prizes.

The event is free and open to the public. A free dinner will be served.

Re-chargeable fire extinguisher free recycling, inspection and tagging will be available for businesses for $8. There will also be a chance to recycle florescent lamps and bulbs. Handicap parking will be available along with parking at Shorewood Public Works just to the west of Station #1.

For more information, visit excelsiorfire.org or call 952-960-1692.

