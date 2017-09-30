Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Sept. 10-16 were these incidents:

Sept. 10 – A trailer was reported damaged at Cedar Lake Road and Colorado Avenue South.

Sept. 11 – A medical transport after a report of an assault on the 4600 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Sept. 12 – A garage door opener was reported stolen from an automobile on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

Sept. 12 – An iPad was reported stolen on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.

Sept. 12 – A tree was reported damaged on the 3600 block of Independence Avenue South.

Sept. 12 – A cell phone was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Sept. 12 – Bicycle theft was reported on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

Sept. 13 – A door was reported damaged on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.

Sept. 13 – Counterfeit money was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

Sept. 13 – Police made a drug-related arrest after a report of a robbery at Yukon Avenue South and West 34th Street.

Sept. 13 – A cell phone was reported stolen at Cedar Lake Road and Natchez Avenue South.

Sept. 14 – Police made an assault-related arrest after a report of a domestic situation on the 2600 block of Jersey Avenue South.

Sept. 14 – Wallet theft was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

Sept. 14 – An iPod was reported stolen from an automobile on the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South, which includes the St. Louis Park Police Station.

Sept. 14 – A hit-and-run incident involving personal injury was reported on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

Sept. 14 – A tablet was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.

Sept. 15 – A vehicle was reported damaged on the 3300 block of Aquila Lane South.

Sept. 15 – A window was reported damaged on the 4500 block of Morningside Road.

Sept. 15 – Laptop theft was reported on the 5200 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Sept. 16 – A window was found damaged after an alarm on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

Sept. 16 – Commercial burglary was reported after police responded to an alarm on the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Sept. 16 – A stereo was reported stolen from an automobile on the 6600 block of Oxford Street.

Sept. 16 – Police made an assault-related arrest after a report of a disturbance on the 7800 block of West 13th Lane.

Sept. 16 – Threats were reported at West 28th Street and Webster Avenue South.