St. Louis Park-based Talking Meds Toastmasters will host Oct. 4 open house

Talking Meds Toastmasters will host an open house during which visitors can meet members and learn about how Toastmasters can help improve public and informal speaking skills and develop leadership qualities.

Members and guests can also participate in impromptu speeches called Table Topics sessions and evaluations. Snacks will be provided.

“Talking Meds Toastmasters provides a supportive environment where members have the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills,” said Heidi Strommen, president for the group. “If you want to speak with more confidence, whether in your career or your personal life, formally or informally, Toastmasters provides a wonderful opportunity to accomplish your goals and have fun doing it.”

The open house will be 11:30-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the Stilts Building, 6700 Excelsior Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Info: [email protected] or talkingmeds.toastmastersclubs.org