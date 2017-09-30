Mavity announces run for St. Louis Park City Council re-election

Councilmember Anne Mavity announced that she is running for re-election to serve a third term on the St. Louis Park City Council, representing Ward 2 in the southeast quadrant of the city.

“For the past eight years, I have led the adoption of city policies and programs that have brought to life the values and priorities of St. Louis Park residents,” she said.

Her priorities include ensuring St. Louis Park is a leader in environmental stewardship and has responsible long-range financial plans to sustain success along with creating a healthy, safe, accessible community for all residents by increasing transit and walkability, providing a diverse housing stock and promoting arts and culture in all city initiatives.

A key focus over the past eight years for Mavity has been environmental initiatives. Mavity said she is proud that St. Louis Park is now a leader statewide in expanding recycling to include citywide, curbside organics collection. The city has also adopted a climate action plan.

Mavity has sought to create more opportunities for affordable housing, including through creation of an inclusionary housing policy.

“I want to make sure that people at all stages of their lives have options to live in St. Louis Park,” she said. “We need to balance higher-end development with opportunities for first-time homeowners and retired senior citizens to live in the Park.”

Mavity said the city’s success will depend on whether all its residents are thriving.

“This is one of the reasons I’ve been such a strong supporter of the city’s race equity work, ensuring that the city’s programs and services are available and responsive to all our residents,” Mavity said.

In the statement about her candidacy, Mayor Jake Spano said, “Anne has provided leadership and expertise that is helping St. Louis Park remain forward-thinking and innovative in taking on the challenges ahead.”

Regarding the city’s progressive accomplishments, Mavity said, “I hope to again earn Ward 2 voters’ support on Nov. 7 to build on this foundation of success.”