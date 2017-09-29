Wayzata Public Safety Day will be Oct. 2

The community is invited to an educational and fun evening at the Wayzata Police and Fire Public Safety Day 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the Wayzata Fire Station, 600 Rice St. E.

The Wayzata fire and police departments, along with the Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition, have arranged for several activities during the all-ages open house, including a police K-9 demo, bus and railroad safety information, giveaways, hot dogs and chips, face painting and an appearance by McGruff the Crime Dog.

Fire and police vehicles will be on display and public safety officials will discuss what steps they take to protect the community on a day-to-day basis.

Other public safety organizations expected at the event include Hennepin County Water Patrol, Lake Minnetonka SWAT and North Ambulance.