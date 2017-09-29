St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• An oil painting class with instructor Gerri Reid from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 2. Participants will paint their own pictures, learn about painting approaches and experiment with painting materials and tools.

• “Beginning and Almost Beginning Crochet” with instructor Judy Goebel begins 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. Participants will learn how to make a chain, slip stitch, single and double crochet as they complete a dishcloth, scarf and granny squares.

• Learn about St. Francis of Assisi, his life and historical accomplishments from instructor Ted Mantel 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

• Learn about Minnesota’s agricultural heritage with Doug Ohman 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Lenox Theater.

• Military historian Dan Hartman will present a World War I seminar, “Air and Naval Warfare,” 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10. The air war in Europe at this beginning of air flight will be examined as well as the naval war, which included surface ships and submarines.

• A two-part class, “Beginning Spindle Spinning,” with instructor Judy Goebel will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 19. Participants will learn the skill of hand spinning.

• A registration deadline of Monday, Oct. 30, has been set to attend “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Saint Paul Hotel, 350 Market St. in St. Paul. Attendees will be seated in the Promenade Ballroom for a pre-show that will be followed by a three-course luncheon served during the live radio play.

The senior program is housed at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444.