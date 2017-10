St. Louis Park resident Ronan Guevera has been cast as Alan, a spider, in “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins.

The play opens Friday, Sept. 29, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 29. Visit stagestheatre.org for performance dates, times and prices, or call the box office at 952-979-1111, option 4, noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.