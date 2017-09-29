Oct. 11 info session on Wayzata Schools funding requests

Three school funding requests will be on the Nov. 7 ballot for voters in the Wayzata School District. For residents interested in learning more about the funding requests, an informational session has been set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Central Middle School Auditorium, 305 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth.

The first ballot question is a request to renew and increase the district’s operating funds to help maintain class sizes, provide students with needed support services, manage growing enroll­ment and stabilize the district budget. The second question relates to bond funding that would provide construction funds to build a new elementary school and enlarge the school cafeteria and food service areas at Central Middle School. The funds would also be used to renovate elementary and middle school media centers to create more flexible learning spaces and provide technology infrastructure and improve performing arts space at East and West middle schools. The third question is whether or not to renew a technology levy to support technology in the classroom.

According to the school district, the funding requests are driven by continued enrollment growth, state funding that has not kept pace with inflation or with increasing educational costs and reliance on a dedicated funding source for classroom technology. If current housing trends continue, Wayzata Public Schools can expect approximately 1,000 new students by 2019. Due to inadequate state funding, the district has cut $16 million from its budget in the past eight years.

In addition to the upcoming information session, there are several other ways voters can learn more about the school funding requests:

• Visit wayzata.k12.mn.us/referendum to view fact sheets, a short video a sample ballot and other resources.

• Visit any Wayzata School District school

• Call 763-745-5050

• Email [email protected]