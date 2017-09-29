Minnehaha Creek Watershed District approves preliminary 2018 levy and budget

On Sept. 14, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District Board of Managers approved a proposed 2018 budget of $12 million and a $9.7 million levy to support it.

The proposed 3.9-percent levy increase would allow the district to continue its focus on improving water quality. Annual property taxes on a $300,000 home in the district would increase by approximately $2.35 per year for watershed district activities.

In 2018, the watershed district will focus on three focal geographies within the watershed for developing high-impact projects: Minnehaha Creek Subwatershed, Six Mile – Halsted Bay Subwatershed and Painter’s Creek – Jennings Bay Subwatershed. In these subwatersheds, staff will work on continuing work in the Minnehaha Creek Greenway in Hopkins and St. Louis Park to restoring the creek in Minneapolis and managing carp and prioritizing wetlands in the Six Mile – Halsted Bay area.

“We are excited to shift our organizational focus to specifically developing high-impact capital projects in our three focal geographies and changing the land use/water policy environment,” said Sherry White, board president. “This strategy underscores the added value the district brings to every initiative we work on so that we can broaden the impact of natural resource improvements in a cost-effective way.”

The proposed budget also includes a number of efficiencies. By focusing on activities that provide greatest value to residents and benefit for water resources, the watershed district is proposing a net reduction in the operating budget for programs and projects. Additionally, staff members are developing more partnerships and soliciting grants to leverage the public’s investment in building significant, lasting water quality improvements that also meet partners’ goals.

“By putting district resources to their highest and best use, our staff continually strives to create value for the taxpayer,” said White. “Realigning MCWD’s programs to have the most significant impact, and partnering with others to make projects happen, helps our communities thrive.”

The proposed budget and levy summary is available at minnehacreek.org/budget.

Compiled by Paige Kieffer. Contact her at [email protected] Follow Paige Kieffer on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.