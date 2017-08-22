Letter: Paulsen should call for Trump’s impeachment

To the Editor:

Recent comments and actions by President Trump make it clear that he is unfit to hold his high office. I call on Representative Erik Paulsen to call together his colleagues in the House and initiate impeachment proceedings as soon as possible.

Every day that Congressman Paulsen continues to support President Trump, and fails to address this critical issue, is evidence that he, Paulsen, is not willing to represent the good people of Minnesota’s Third Congressional District.

If Congressman Paulsen can not bring himself to stand firmly against the likes of Donald Trump, then he should resign from the Congress now.

Greg Laden

Plymouth