Wayzata Letter to the Editor: Profanity versus sanity in public office

To the Editor:

I find it ironic to see on the front page of the July 28 edition of the Star Tribune, above the fold, the words and actions of Anthony Scaramucci – a vulgar, profane representative of the highest office in the land, while prominently displayed thereon as well as the back page, are the fresh and beautiful faces of young people who have been recruited to promote the cause of Erik Paulsen, the incumbent congressional representative of my own Third District.

Paulsen has religiously voted 100 percent for the policies of the most unethical, least competent president in U.S. recorded history. Trump is the most reprehensible prominent political figure our once-proud country has ever had the misfortune to call its POTUS.

And it’s time that we, the people of this district, orchestrate a change in leadership by replacing Erik Paulsen with Dean Phillips at the next election. Phillips is a breath of fresh air, a man who is not afraid to face the public, conduct a sane and intelligent dialogue with constituents and present sensible, well-thought-out ideas to effect the change for which we yearn and hope and pray. I encourage everyone to check out Dean Phillips’ web and Facebook pages where he lays out his beliefs clearly and succinctly.

I submit this with deep sadness for the depths to which our beloved country has fallen, and with hope that, without the millions of dollars provided by the Congressional Leadership Fund, but rather with the grassroots support for honest and ethical fighters such as Dean Phillips, we save our constitution and our democracy from destruction by those who would throw it all away.

Marcia Dale

Wayzata

  • This Marcia Dale is a hack. Spewing the rhetoric of a hateful lib. Part of what she said, “…the most unethical, least competent president in U.S. recorded history.” Really Marcia? I guess Bill Clinton’s escapades don’t count in your world, huh? Least competent? Have you taken note of the economy lately? No, obviously you have not. And the profanity? Obviously Democrats don’t count, huh?

    Headline from Fox News: “Democrats Raise Eyebrows With Foul-Mouthed Rhetoric”, how about this one from CNN of all places: “Sh*t talking is Democrats’ new strategy.” And this one from the Washington Post: “The world is going to $#!+, but our language shouldn’t.” There’s also this from the U.K. Daily Mail: “Senator potty mouth! New York politician drops F-bombs on audience of young Democrats just two months after cursing her way through magazine interview.”

    Like I said, this Marcia Dale is a hack.