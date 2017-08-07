Two sentenced for the robbery and murder of Minnetonka student

By Paige Kieffer

Two individuals who were involved in the murder and robbery of 16-year-old Minnetonka High School student Samantha Burnette were sentenced.

Vincent Harris, 32, of St. Paul originally pled not guilty to one count of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated, one count of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Harris eventually changed his plea to guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery. He was sentenced July 19 to seven-and-a-half years in prison with time served, and ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution.

Harris has had five prior felony convictions including a domestic abuse incident and violating a restraining order by contacting the same victim.

Davonte Bobo, 24, of St. Paul pled not guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery.

Bobo was convicted of second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery. He was sentenced July 11 to a little over 14 years in prison with time served.

Bobo has a prior conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery and convicted of a gross misdemeanor in Olmsted County for soliciting an undercover officer posing as a prostitute.

Kalisa Chardale Smith, 29, of St. Paul, originally plednot guilty to second-degree murder, second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and first-degree aggravated robbery.

Smith changed her plea to guilty to second-degree unintentional murder. She will be sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Christopher Rayshawn Calloway, 32, of South St. Paul, originally plednot guilty to second-degree murder, second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and first-degree aggravated robbery.

Calloway eventually changed his plea to guilty to first-degree aggravated robbery and unintentional second-degree murder. He will be sentenced Friday, Aug. 11.

According to the criminal complaints, Burnette, her sister, a friend and Smith were driving in Smith’s vehicle on the evening of Sept. 24 and into the early morning hours of Sept. 25.

Bobo told officials that he was with Calloway and Harris when Smith contacted Calloway around 3-4 a.m. saying she was with a group of girls who had money on them and that they should rob them. Smith admitted to officials that she knew the women were going to be robbed.

At 7 a.m. that morning, Smith said she had to meet someone, so they drove to the alley of the 700 block of Sims Avenue.

According to the statement to police, Calloway jumped into the front passenger seat, while Bobo stood outside the rear passenger side door with his gun pointed inside the back of the vehicle where Burnette and the friend were sitting. During this time Smith and Harris stood outside the vehicle.

Calloway demanded that Burnette’s sister hand over any valuables and she told him she didn’t have anything so he struck her with the gun.

Burnette then woke up in the back seat and took a bottle and struck Calloway in the head, while her sister fled. Bobo and Calloway then fired their weapons at Burnette.

Burnette was sronounced dead by responding medical crews at 7:33 a.m.

