Wayzata’s newest restaurant, ninetwentyfive, debuts inside the Hotel Landing

Ryan Lund is the latest chef to join the popular Lake Street dining scene Chef Ryan Lund heads up restaurant ninetwentyfive, which opened June 30 inside the long-anticipated The Hotel Landing in downtown Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Another 285 seats have been added to Wayzata’s restaurant landscape. Restaurant ninetwentyfive opened June 30 inside the long-anticipated Hotel Landing at 925 Lake St.

The new dining destination is being helmed by Chef Ryan Lund after nearly a decade at Lucia’s Restaurant and Bar in Uptown Minneapolis, where Lund started as a part-time line cook before working his way to executive chef.

“I learned pretty much everything when I was there,” Lund said July 26 from a booth at the new restaurant.

Out of the gate, the restaurant has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu is focused on all-American cuisine, assimilating flavors from traditional cooking techniques with high quality regional meats, cheeses and produce.

For breakfast, entrée options include a smoked trout Benedict and duck confit croquettes or blueberry pancakes or Nutella crepes from the griddle. Guests take a seat at the bar July 26 at restaurant ninetwentyfive in downtown Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

Two favorites during lunchtime have been the fried walleye sandwich and The Landing Burger, which features local Peterson Limousin Beef topped with raclette cheese.

“Those two have definitely been the stars of the lunch menu,” Lund said.

For dinner, Lund suggests the Alaskan halibut, pan-seared sea scallops or smoked short rib tagliatelle.

The restaurant also offers a kids menu of classics like grilled cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

The two-story modern dining room is big, but it’s segmented layout makes it feel smaller than its nearly 300-person seating capacity suggests.

“It’s beautiful. I love the way it’s set up because it doesn’t feel like a big cavernous restaurant,” Lund said. “They really did a good job with creating these zones. … It really allows us to cater to these larger parties of 10-15 while also having a great bar for people getting off their boat who want a burger and a beer. And we’ve also got more secluded, romantic seating for people that are celebrating anniversaries or other special occasions.” The second-level patio offers views of downtown Wayzata. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

The restaurant also features a double-sided fireplace, occasional live music, a tucked-away kissing booth that seats up to six and patio seating on both levels.

“And we’re launching right into full banquet too,” Lund added. “We’ve already had two wedding brunches that were between 150 and 175 people.”

The restaurant will also cater to hotel guests and expects to be kept busy with wedding receptions and other large events in the hotel’s banquet room. The second floor also offers secluded dining options for larger groups. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

The 92-room Hotel Landing opened June 16 in the fifth and final block of The Promenade of Wayzata. While the restaurant will always be closely linked to the hotel, Lund hopes the restaurant will stand out on its own and draw in people from the Wayzata community and beyond.

“It’s been awesome,” Lund said of the restaurant’s first few weeks. “Everybody’s been so welcoming and nice.”

For more info and to check out the menu, visit ninetwentyfive.com.