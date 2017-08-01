Community & People Two Minnesota Vikings visit Wayzata Salon and Spa for charity event Published August 1, 2017 at 2:00 pm By Jason Jenkins Minnesota Vikings Edmond Robinson Jr., left, and Rashod Hill were treated to some pampering July 23 at Wayzata Salon and Spa, while attending a charity event benefiting nonprofit Family Giving Tree. The evening, hosted by Swordfish Promotions and musical artist Sergio Rockstar, also featured Mrs. Premier World 2017 Wendi Russo and Mrs. Minnesota America 2017 Andrea Bennett Xiong. Local businesses Trevls Tesla Rentals, Judd Frost Clothiers, Joey Nova’s and Steele Fitness also helped make the evening possible. (Submitted photo provided by Sergio Rockstar)