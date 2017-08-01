Tonka’s Lambert to forgo senior season

Bella Lambert, who won the state Class AA girls tennis singles title for Minnetonka High last fall, announced that she will forgo her senior season with the Skippers. (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY John Sherman)

State Class AA champion Bella Lambert has decided to forgo her senior season with the Minnetonka High tennis team as she prepares to enter the University of Minnesota.

Lambert informed Minnetonka head coach Dave Stearns of her decision on July 23.

“We are going to miss Bella,” Stearns said in an interview two days later. “I am disappointed for our other girls, who were looking forward to playing with Bella. At the same time, I have never been one to suppress someone’s potential. I wish Bella well.”

Lambert has accepted a scholarship offer to play tennis for the University of Minnesota and will graduate early from Minnetonka High (in January of 2018).

“My sister Aria played for the University and had a great experience,” said Lambert. “I have played at Baseline Tennis Center all my life, and I love it there.”

To get ready for the collegiate level, Lambert will play a series of national tournaments in the late summer and fall. That is one of the biggest reasons she chose not to rejoin the high school team in her senior year.

“I love my [Minnetonka] teammates,” she said. “They’re like family. We have had so much fun together. This was a tough decision, for sure.”

Lambert added that she will miss coach Stearns.

“Dave has supported me in every way,” she said. “He taught me how to hit to the outer thirds of the court and he got me going to the net.”

Stearns also worked with his protege on shortening points and slicing.

“I enjoy Bella as a person and as a very coachable player,” said Stearns.

Aria Lambert, a two-time state singles champion when she played for Stearns at Minnetonka High, has been another great influence on Bella Lambert’s tennis career.

“One thing about Aria, she’s always calm on the court,” Bella observed. “She stays cool, never gets frustrated. Aria has taught me how to stay in the point.”

The younger Lambert sister is fast, smart and determined. In the state Class AA championship match against Edina’s Sophia Reddy last fall, Bella showed all of her skills in winning the first set 6-0. Reddy rallied hard in the second set, but Lambert was able to finish her off, 6-4, to win the state crown.

“It was such a thrill to watch Bella win,” said Stearns after that memorable match in October.

The Skippers’ lineup will be significantly different – and less experienced – without the state champ. However, Stearns isn’t giving up hope.

“It will be a challenge,” he said. “But I’m going to roll up my sleeves and see if we can find a way to win the section title.”

Minnetonka’s young talent will have to answer the bell now that the best player in the state is no longer with them.

