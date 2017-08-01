Plymouth Lions Club donates fountain to local park

The Plymouth Lions Club recently donated this cartoon lion drinking fountain feature to the City of Plymouth and was installed at the West Medicine Lake Park for children to enjoy. The fountain was made possible by donations to the club, which was established in 1959. “This is the perfect park for the lion fountain,” said Plymouth Lion Katie Trafton. Her hope is when parents ask their kids which park they want to go to, the children will reply “the one with the lion,” she said. Growing up, Trafton and her brother John Fruth remember seeing their first lion fountain in Brainerd sitting at the base of the water tower. After joining the club in 2009, they wanted to see one in Plymouth, too. Trafton and her brother recall attending many Lions pancake breakfasts growing up in Plymouth, both joining the club after being invited by a member selling tickets to the club’s pancake annual breakfast. This past April, the club hosted its 57th pancake breakfast. The club meets the second Thursday of month at Medicine Lake City Hall. To learn more about the Plymouth Lions Club, visit www.plymouthlions.org. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)