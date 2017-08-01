Hopkins Legion team regroups for 2018

Coach Jahnke may have 12 returnees

With 12 of this year’s ball players eligible to return next season, Hopkins Flyers American Legion baseball coach Todd Jahnke is optimistic. (SUN SAILOR STAFF PHOTO BY JOHN SHERMAN)

Hopkins Legion catcher Morgan Holmes drives the ball into left field for a hit during the Sub-State 4 Baseball Tournament at Eden Prairie’s Round Lake Stadium.

Although the Flyers didn’t have a winning record this season, they came on strong in the playoffs with a third-place finish in Sub-State 4, which featured state powers Excelsior and Wayzata.

“Excelsior and Wayzata are better than we are this year,” said Jahnke.

Still, the Flyers were able to scratch and claw during a 9-8 loss to Excelsior during Sub-State play. Hopkins benefitted from Excelsior’s control problems on the mound, but could not finish a late comeback.

“I am proud of how we came together at the end of the season,” said Jahnke. “We only had five seniors this year, and for next year we have 12 players who are eligible to return. Last summer, those players won the state Junior Legion title.

“The first eight weeks of this season were up and down, but we were able to develop as a team, and we played our best baseball at the end.”

In addition to pushing Excelsior to the limit, Hopkins won a close battle with St. Louis Park, 4-3, to stay alive in the losers’ bracket.

Wyatt Nelson pitched 8 and 1/3 innings against Park.

After Park tied the game 3-3 in the ninth, Hopkins scratched out a run in the bottom of the inning. Connor Barrett drove home Luke Polyak with a sacrifice fly. Polyak was running for Rafael Lewis, who led off the inning with a single.

“I was proud of how our guys handled the emotions of that game,” said Jahnke. “For next year, we are losing five seniors who invested two or three years in Legion ball. We turned over 12 spots on this year’s team, and next year with only five seniors leaving, we will have a more experienced club.”

Jahnke looks for Polyak and Nelson to lead the pitching staff. Nelson was a top-line starter this year, but Polyak was unable to pitch due to an arm injury.

Hopkins’ ongoing success in Legion baseball would not be possible without a veteran coaching staff, Jahnke pointed out.

“Pete ‘Pedro’ Hames has been with me all 12 years that I’ve been coaching,” he said. “Neil Lerner and Pat Berger are great teachers of the game along with Pedro. Between the four of us, we have 65 years of coaching experience.”

Jahnke and Lerner were pleased to have their sons as the Hopkins Legion batboys this summer. Jahnke’s son Judd, 6, was joined by Lerner’s son Max, 9.

“They were able to see the higher level of baseball up close,” said coach Jahnke.