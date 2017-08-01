Hopkins and Minnetonka, meet your new community editor

Hi there! I’d like to take the opportunity to introduce myself. My name is Sabina Rose Badola and I am your new community editor for the Sun Sailor here in Hopkins and Minnetonka.

As a Minnetonka native and Skipper alumna, some of you may have already seen me around town and at local stomping grounds. However, I am excited to delve even deeper into the community I love and share its stories.

I made my journalistic debut at the tender age of 9 in this very newspaper. I wrote a letter to the editor in which I, the young and avid bookworm that I was, desperately pleaded for more library hours. Fourteen years later, I’ve come full circle and am thrilled to be writing again for the Sun Sailor.

Between then and now, I continued to pursue my goals at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where I earned my bachelor of arts degree in journalism with a minor in global cultures. There, I ran two student publications and interned at NBC. Upon returning home to Minnesota, I worked for a content company downtown and took a couple months off to island hop around Hawaii.

Now, a year post-graduation, I am excited to find myself here. Although I grew up in the area and like to think I know my way around, I still need your help finding the scoop. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me in the coming weeks to let me know what kinds of topics you’re interested in and would like to see covered. I’ve always been curious, especially about what makes our community our community, and am open to any and all ideas. So, send them my way!

Outside of work, I spend as much time as I can in the sun and being active—whether it be walking the dog around the neighborhood, biking down the nearby regional trail, or paddleboarding or kayaking my way around Lake Minnetonka. In the winter months, I retreat to the warmth of my hot yoga studio. Regardless of season, I enjoy seeing live music, practicing ukulele, and hanging out with my beloved cat.