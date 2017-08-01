Fringe Festival attracts thespians from St. Louis Park

A leaflet promotes a production of “Blackbeard’s Revenge” by The Park Theater Co. (Submitted art)

The Minnesota Fringe Festival draws metaphorically from the fringe of the theater world and geographically from the fringe of Minneapolis, as evidenced by the involvement of current and past St. Louis Park residents in this year’s event.

The Park Theater Co. will join the fray with “Blackbeard’s Revenge,” a pirate-themed play by theater company chair Jim McDonough, Jr., under his pen name, Seamus McDonagh.

“I keep hearing about the Fringe, so back in February we took a shot and put our name in the drawing, and lo and behold we got selected,” McDonough said. “This is new territory for us, but we seem to be rolling along.”

The Fringe Festival used a lottery system to pick the 167 plays in this year’s fest, which runs Aug. 3-13 at 17 Minneapolis sites.

“Blackbeard’s Revenge” will debut at the Rarig Center Arena, 330 21st Ave. S. on the University of Minnesota’s West Bank campus.

McDonough incorporated information from the 1725 book “A General History of the Robberies and Murders of the Most Notorious Pirates” in his play. It depicts the pirate Blackbeard as he is trapped near the Oracoke River along the North Carolina coast in 1718.

In the play, Blackbeard develops an elaborate escape plan involving a “splendid silver cup” described in historical literature, McDonough explained. The repeated mention of the cup in the manifests of pirate ships inspired McDonough to create the possibility that the cup could be the Holy Grail in his play. McDonough’s script gives Blackbeard a choice between revenge and redemption.

McDonough’s historical research also gave him an indication that pirates had the most democratic and egalitarian form of government of their time, he said.

“These ‘outlaws’ were largely the result of the harsh, oppressive, and inhumane treatment by the British Navy and mercantile class,” McDonough wrote in a description of the play. “They were made up of seamen and slaves and indigenous peoples from every continent. The Captain had sole decision-making power in battle, but all other decisions were put to a vote.”

McDonough added, “I was totally intrigued by both the fictional, romantic accounts as well as the historical record.”

The play contains music inspired by the Irish punk band The Pogues.

“They took some Gaelic and Irish tunes, folk tunes, and turned them into some real swingers,” McDonough said of The Pogues.

Director Paul von Stoetzel recruited Nichole Carey and the musical group The Roundabouts to provide the music. The director, who presented “Black Death: The Musical” at the Sabes Jewish Community Center last fall, also worked on the casting for “Blackbeard’s Revenge.”

“Paul has that pirate look – covered in ink and the naughty mouth of a sailor, but he told me he’s a lousy actor,” McDonough wrote. “He has, however, assembled a wonderful cadre of actors, led by Brian Hesser as Blackbeard and our fight coordinator.

Hesser appeared in The Park Theater Co.’s “Tales of Woe: Edgar Allen Poe” in 2009. Adri Mehra

Minneapolis resident Adri Mehra, who grew up in St. Louis Park and graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 2001, joined the cast after learning about it from fellow St. Louis Park native Michael Peters.

Mehra, who plays Lt. Robert Maynard, compared McDonough to Orson Welles.

“Jim has these grand visions for these historically based pieces,” Mehra said. “Some people think Blackbeard was the last great pirate in many ways.”

Mehra’s character is a British Naval officer who made tracking down Blackbeard his life’s work.

“It’s a little fantastical,” Mehra said. “It’s hard to know what is pirate lore and what is actually a part of the historical record, but it’s fun to play with that.”

He added, “It’s kind of fun to have it based on some kind of perceived historical record as opposed to something that’s completely made up out of thin air. It’s like he’s the Billy the Kid of pirates.”

Mehra said he anticipated that history buffs and fans of films like “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Princess Bride” would enjoy the play. While the production is not comedic, Mehra said it provides swashbuckling entertainment.

McDonough remarked, “There aren’t really a lot of giggles in it. We’re not doing it as a comedy, but who knows how it will turn out?”

The Fringe Festival’s format gives a variety of theater aficionados an opportunity to present their works.

“People who are nonprofessional get an equal chance at producing a show that’s on a stage in Minneapolis, which is great,” Mehra said.

The effort lets theatergoers in the region learn about The Park Theater Co., McDonough said.

“It’s getting us some attention from both audiences and other producers beyond the confines of St. Louis Park,” he said.

More information and show times for “Blackbeard’s Revenge” are available at theparktheatercompany.com and fringefestival.org.

‘Passing the Poison’

Another Fringe Festival production, “Passing the Poison,” will feature St. Louis Park resident Julie Hatlestad as its lead dancer.

The production depicts the tumult of lives and loves altered by the Vietnam experience, according to a description.

“Through dance and vivid historical and personal narration, the story lays bare the issues that haunt many Vietnam Veterans including their enduring battle to protect offspring from the devastating legacy of Agent Orange,” the description states. “Research has confirmed that dioxin (Agent Orange) chemically alters the genes of those exposed and can be the root of devastating illnesses for several generations.”

The story is set to music by the James Walsh Gypsy Band. Producer Mary Williams Jasicki said that “Passing the Poison” serves as a plea to pay attention to Agent Orange exposure.

Hatlestad said, “As a dancer, you experience the portraying of a story to your audience and bring them on a journey through the movement of dance.”

Hatlestad, who has lived in St. Louis Park for the past three years, has been a dancer for nearly 30 years. She is one of six dancers in the production.

“Passing the Poison” will be set at The Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy St. N.E. in Minneapolis. Show times and more information are available at fringefestival.org/2017/show/?id=20171630.

‘The New Gig Economy’

Former St. Louis Park Councilmember Phil Finkelstein is also participating in the Fringe Festival with a play he wrote called “The New Gig Economy, A Musical Comedy.”

The play focuses on how temporary contingent workers seek to keep their dreams and economic boats above water while responding to challenges, Finkelstein said.

A story about “The New Gig Economy” appeared in the July 13 edition of the St. Louis Park Sun Sailor. The play will be at the Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis. Show times and reservations are available at tinyurl.com/NewGigEconomy.