Filing period for three St. Louis Park School Board seats runs through Aug. 15

The filing period is open for three school board seats for the St. Louis Park School District. The filing period will close 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

All three seats are for four-year terms that run Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2021. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, for the positions.

Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk at the district office, 6425 W. 33rd St. in St. Louis Park. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office and must have been a resident of the school district for which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election. A candidate may not be a registered sex offender and must have no other affidavits on file for any other office at the same time of the general election.