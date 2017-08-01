Excelsior Beach and Wychwood Beach closed for E. Coli

Higher levels of E. coli were detected by Hennepin County Public Health during routine testing at Excelsior Beach this week, so that area has now been closed.

Excelsior Beach also closed last week and reopened July 27 before being closed again Aug. 1.

Wychwood Beach in Mound on Lake Minnetonka is also currently experiencing higher levels of E. coli.

To check to see if a particular beach is safe for swimming, visit hennepin.us/beaches. For more information, contact Excelsior City Hall at 952-474-5233.