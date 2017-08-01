Construction of Agora project in Plymouth planned for fall

Items related to the Agora project, the redevelopment planned for the former Four Seasons Mall off Lancaster Lane and Rockford Road, came before the Plymouth City Council July 25. Included was a “minor” correction with a legal description, a vacation of a street easement and conveyance of a small piece of land. Councilmember Jim Prom of Ward 4 where the project is planned, sought assurance from city staff that there were no more oversights, noting residents are inquiring about the progress. “I believe that the legal descriptions are all now sound, and from the city’s end of it, it’s ready to go,” said Community Development Director Steve Juetten. A ground-breaking was originally anticipated for June, however, Niral Patel of Rock Hill Management, explained that the “deal has been complex, causing delays” and said he hopes the project will break ground this fall. The approved plan is to construct two hotels, a senior housing building, and retail/commercial space. A three-level parking ramp, with a park and ride is also planned for the 17.3-acre site. This shows a view of the proposed Agora development off Lancaster Lane. (ESG image)