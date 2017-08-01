Book discusses aging in a society fearful of growing old

Author addresses age through conversation with granddaughter

Aging is a tricky yet unavoidable subject. Whether people like it or not, growing old is part of being human, and almost everyone undergoes the process.

Younger people are even less likely to address the topic, so Anne Simpson, 81-year-old and author of the book “Do You Feel As Old As You Are? Conversations with My Granddaughter,” was astounded when her granddaughter had complex questions about aging. Anne Simpson. (Submitted photo)

“I had been thinking a lot about aging since I was doing it,” said Simpson. “I was writing about it, which is the way I work things out, and I was thinking about it and very aware of how I was moving into a new stage of life.”

She said she asked her granddaughter, Alison Leslie, if she had any questions about growing old, and, when Alison did, Simpson was surprised because it was a conversation she never would have had with her own grandmother.

“It wasn’t polite,” she said, “[Aging] was something like politics and religion that we just didn’t talk about.”

Within her book, Simpson writes her answers to 40 questions asked by Alison, including inquiries about being afraid of dying, how one would want to be remembered, regrets and what one would hope to live to see.

“Some of the questions were light and funny, but I didn’t expect the serious questions,” she said. “I thought she was extremely sensitive for a 21-year-old for how an old person might be feeling.”

Simpson said people are afraid and embarrassed by aging, and try to hide it.

“We could very well spend a quarter of our lives after retirement, and those can be productive years, but we need to talk about how we can make them productive and how we can still be part of society and feel worthwhile,” she said. “We need to share what things we’re afraid of and what measures can be taken to make it an easier process for everyone.”

Because this is her second book, Simpson said the experience of writing was made easier, though, in both cases, she never intended to have her work published.

Her first book focused on her late husband, Bob Simpson, a former pastor at Wayzata Community Church, and his experience with Alzheimer’s disease.

“When my husband got Alzheimer’s, he was very depressed and it was hard for him to deal with it,” Simpson said. “So I suggested that he talk to me and I write it down, and it would help him to verbalize what he was feeling, and it would be my way to go back to him when he couldn’t talk anymore.”

She said she wrote her observations in relation to her husband’s disease, though she initially thought her writing would be only for their family. Because her friend had connections with Augsburg Fortress, her work was soon published.

“It was pure serendipity,” she said.

Simpson has always been a writer, she said. Her poetry has been published in many anthologies, including Bound Together Like the Grasses, which won the Northeaster Minnesota Book Award for poetry in 2013.

“Writing is the way I work things out,” she said.

Her book, which was published in December, has garnered praise from her peers who expressed that the book made them feel less alone in their outlooks about aging.

“The message I really want to get out there is I hope that the ages can work together and support each other and talk together,” Simpson said. “I mean, we’ve got so much division in this country, the last thing we need is another split between young people and old people.”