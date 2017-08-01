Active Well Mom Expo Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Plymouth

Plymouth area moms and children are invited to the Active Well Mom Expo 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Simply Serene Massage, 3025 Harbor Lane N. Suite 230, in Plymouth. The free interactive event is hosted by Baby Boot Camp Minneapolis MN Northwest and will feature fitness, games, music and giveaways.

The expo can help mothers to connect with each other and learn more about local businesses that support family wellness. When moms are active and healthy, their children benefit too. The event includes fitness class demos from Baby Boot Camp, massages from Simply Serene Massage, interactive song and music games from Music Together, story time from Usborne books, and innovative research-based behavior tips from Behave Your Best.

“There are so many local businesses that support the health and wellness of local families. I am excited to help moms connect and learn,” said Norah Hibbits, owner of Baby Boot Camp Minneapolis MN NW and organizer of the expo. Email [email protected] with any inquiries about the event or to RSVP. Space is limited.