St. Louis Park-based Benilde-St. Margaret’s names three new board members

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, a Catholic school based in St. Louis Park, has named three new board members:

• Minneapolis resident John Vonhof is a 1986 graduate of BSM and currently serves on the board’s governance committee. He attended Marquette University and received his MBA and JD from the University of Minnesota. Vonhof is a senior manager at Intapp, a software company serving the professional services market.

• Minneapolis resident Ann Ruff is a 1973 graduate of St. Margaret’s Academy and currently serves on the board’s advancement committee. She is the executive vice president of resource development at CommonBond Communities, a nonprofit provider of affordable housing with services.

​• Deephaven resident Jason Matz currently serves on both the finance and investment committees for the school’s board. He is the chief investment officer for GHR Foundation. Having earned an undergraduate degree from Boston University and his MBA from the Carlson School of Management, he brings a finance background to the board.