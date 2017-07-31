Plymouth Police report for July 20-26

These were among the 55 incident and arrests July 20-26 from the Plymouth Police Department:

July 20

– The victim reported an unknown suspect attempted to gain entry to her apartment on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.

– Unknown suspect forced entry on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane and damaged a coin mechanism on a washing machine. Unknown value of damage.

– An unknown suspect entered the residence through an unlocked door and stole a cell phone, laptop and other items valued at $9,478 on the 12800 block of 37th Avenue.

– The victim reported suspect forced entry to residence on the 15200 block of 47th Avenue. Suspect was arrested for criminal damage to property and trespassing.

– Victim reported unknown suspect smashed a window on his vehicle and stole a gym bag valued at $220 on the 18000 block of Medina Road.

July 21

– The victim’s unlocked bicycle was stolen from the underground garage on the 14300 block of 34th Avenue.

– The victim left his unlocked bicycle outside the business on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane and when he returned the bicycle was gone,

– A delivered package valued at $70 was stolen from the apartment lobby on the 14500 block of 34th Avenue.

– A license plate was stolen from a truck that was parked outside overnight on the 10100 block of Highway 55.

– A license plate was stolen from the victim’s vehicle on the 10100 block of Highway 55.

July 23

– The victim reported his unlocked vehicle was entered and clothing and other items valued at $70 were stolen on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue.

– The victim reported a check was stolen from their mailbox on the 3300 block of Everest Court,

– The victim reported golf clubs valued at $1,800 were stolen from their unlocked vehicle on the 1800 block of Yuma Lane.

– The victim reported an iPad and wallet valued at $600 were stolen from his vehicle on the 5000 block of Merrimac Lane.

– The victim reported unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole a small amount of change and miscellaneous items on the 2800 block of Jewel Lane.

July 24

– Electronics valued at $1,000 were stolen from the victim’s residence on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane,

– The victim reported two bicycles valued at $280 were stolen from his yard on the 100 block of Deerwood Lane.

– Unknown suspect stole the victim’s bicycle from a patio on the 3800 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Loss of $100.

– Unknown suspects entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a company gas card on the 11600 block of 57th Avenue. The card was canceled and had not been used

– Unknown suspect stole a pair of sunglasses from victim’s vehicle on the 17500 block of 49th Avenue.

July 25

– Unknown suspect smashed the window on the victim’s vehicle on the 1000 block of Nathan Lane.

– The victim reported the window on his vehicle was broken, possibly by a rock on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. There was no loss from inside the vehicle.

July 26

– The victim’s vehicles were rummaged through; however, no items appeared to be missing from the vehicles on the 4000 block of Trenton Lane,