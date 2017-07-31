Fritz Marklowitz

7/22/1937 – 7/22/2017

Age 80 of Hopkins, formerly of Sauk Rapids, MN.

Survivors include his children Stephen (Cheri), Susan (Dion) Schindler, Scott, Bill, Fred (Karla), John (Becky), Lynelle (Brad) Kincaid; 22 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; brother Milo (Ida), and sister Arlene Hetrick.

Preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Lydia, daughter Kathy, brothers George, Glen, Donald and Norman.

When Fritz wasn’t working as a maintenance man at Westbrooke Condos, he enjoyed spending time with his children, going to the casino, and fishing. Fritz was loved by many and will be dearly missed.