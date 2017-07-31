Community & People Families learn about trucks at Wayzata City Hall Published July 31, 2017 at 1:37 pm By Jason Jenkins Families gathered July 25 in the parking lot outside Wayzata City Hall for the event Learn Together: Trucks, which was presented by the Wayzata Library in collaboration with the Wayzata police, fire and public works departments. (Submitted photo by the city of Wayzata) A young visitor climbs onto a Wayzata Public Works John Deere loader July 25 during Learn Together: Trucks outside Wayzata City Hall. The annual event invited families to see and learn about the city’s trucks and emergency vehicles. (Submitted photo by the city of Wayzata) Families meet inside Wayzata City Hall July 25 for stories about trucks before heading outside to see trucks and emergency vehicles and talk with the people who drive them. (Submitted photo by the city of Wayzata)