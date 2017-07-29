Wayzata grad Poppitz finds a home with Millers

Versatility is his trademark

On a Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball team that is filled with superstars, 23-year-old Wayzata High graduate Ryan Poppitz might be the most versatile performer of all.

In addition to starting at third base most of the time, he is clutch on the mound and can play basically anywhere in the infield. Ryan Poppitz of the Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball team drives the ball to left field against St. Louis Park in a game at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field. (Sun Sailor photo by John Sherman)

Poppitz had one of his best games of the season in a recent 16-0 non-league win over the Champlin Logators. He dominated offensively with two doubles, two singles and three runs scored.

“I needed one of these games,” said Poppitz following the Millers’ postgame meeting. “We had kind of a slow start this year, but we’re playing good ball now.”

Poppitz, who played college baseball at Concordia University in St. Paul, said he feels fortunate to have found a team like the Millers.

“We play the game the way it should be played,” he said. “The guys love to see everyone else on the team doing well.”

What has Poppitz learned from playing with perennial Riverview League All-Stars like Mike Davis, Blaine Rutledge and Joe Shallenberger?

“Mainly, the approach I have at the plate,” said Poppitz. “I love being around guys who have played a lot of baseball. I spend a lot of time talking with them about the game.”

Poppitz carries a .313 batting average this season and is among the toughest Millers to strike out. Through his first 70 at-bats this year, he had struck out only five times.

As far as pitching is concerned, Poppitz has learned from watching the best, namely Millers ace Donny Erdall.

Poppitz goes after hitters, and earlier this summer that produced two wins in a single day at the Spamtown Challenge in Austin, Minnesota.

“I relieved Jamin Hesby the first game that day,” he said. “In the second game, I was able to battle through it.”

As a young athlete in Wayzata, Poppitz loved baseball and football equally. On the football field, playing for legendary head coach Brad Anderson, he led the Trojans in tackles two years in a row.

By the time he was a sophomore, he was a starter for the baseball team, which featured his current Millers teammate Zack Trygstad as the starting catcher.

Miller manager Kevin Hoy appreciates having Poppitz in the lineup every day.

“Ryan is one of the hardest-working players I’ve coached,” said Hoy.

“The main thing about Ryan is that he’s a great kid,” said Mike Davis, Minnetonka’s every-day left fielder. “He’s solid at third base and a good hitter. As a teammate, he’s a friend to everyone on the team.”

Like the other players on the Miller roster, Poppitz comes to the park with the same goal every year – to win the state Class A amateur title. The Millers have accomplished that goal 13 times already, and they’re hoping they can add a 14th title in August.

