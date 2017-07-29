Travel Beyond in Wayzata named to ‘world’s best’ list

Wayzata-based Travel Beyond, a travel planning consultancy specializing in African safaris and international travel, was named to Travel + Leisure magazine’s 2017 World’s Best List as a “Top 10 Safari Outfitter.”

The magazine revealed the results of their 22nd annual readers’ survey, in which readers rated their experiences with tour operators, destinations and properties around the world.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our clients and Travel + Leisure as the ‘world’s best,’” said Travel Beyond owner Craig Beal. “Our company’s mission has always been to design custom safaris that exceed each client’s expectations, and this award is confirmation that our Africa consultants are among the best in the world.”

Founded in 1975 by South Africa-born Audrey Beal and Minnesota-born David Beal, Travel Beyond was the first U.S.-based company to plan safaris to Southern Africa. Today, the business is led by owners Craig and Kay Beal.