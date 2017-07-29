Tapping History invites classic boat owners to cruise along the Steamboat Minnehaha Aug. 7

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society invites classic boat owners to cruise alongside the historic Steamboat Minnehaha 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7 from Excelsior to Wayzata and back to Excelsior.

F. Todd Warner, owner of Mahogany Bay, will explore the beauty and significance of classic wood and fiberglass boats with the passengers of the Minnehaha during this cruise.

Classic boat owners are invited to travel alongside the historic steamboat in their own boats as Warner shares each boat’s story with Minnehaha passengers.

Boat owners who would like their craft included should email their boat’s year, make and model, a photo and its story to Warner at [email protected] Cruise logistics and procedures will be sent to all participants and there is no charge to participate.

Warner is a leading authority in the vintage boating field and is proficient in the history and authenticity of well-known and obscure boat builders and designers. He frequently lectures on the historical perspective of restoration procedures for vintage watercraft. For tickets, visit elmhs.eventbrite.com.

Tapping History provides an opportunity to learn about the history of Lake Minnetonka in a casual and convivial atmosphere.