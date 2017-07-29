St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• A class titled “What Caused World War I” will be 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Instructor Tedd Mantel will guide participants into examining the causes that led to the war and some of the leaders of the time.

• A day trip to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, is planned 8:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. After lunch at the Fill Inn Station, a long-standing neighborhood fixture in a former gas station, and a walk to check out the downtown district, participants will visit the Leinenkugel Brewery. There, they will visit the Leinie Lodge Hospitality Center and go on a walking tour with information about the Leinenkugel family history and the brewery’s 145 years of craft beer brewing. The historic brewing company uses an old-world Germanic brewing method dating back to 1867.

For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.