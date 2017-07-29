Not a career night, but Davis is still impressive

Three doubles boost Millers

For most baseball players, a line score that included three doubles and a single in four at-bats would be a career night, but that wasn’t the case for Minnetonka Millers left fielder Mike Davis in a recent 16-0 victory over the Champlin Logators. Hard-hitting Mike Davis is looking for his fourth state Class A championship with the Minnetonka Millers franchise. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

While he was still in high school, Davis did something that had never been done in Major League Baseball. The 6-foot, 210-pound slugger connected on what may be baseball’s rarest feat. He had a solo homer, a two-run homer, a three-run homer and a grand-slam homer in a win over St. Louis Park.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Hopkins American Legion baseball director Mike Perry, who now serves as the State Legion director.

Davis smiles when he recalls that big game 11 years ago, and he still loves hitting a baseball. In helping the Millers to the state championship last summer, he hit 22 doubles, four shy of the franchise record.

What is the secret to his ongoing success?

“See the fastball and hit it hard,” he said.

In the game against Champlin, he made it look easy. He hit two doubles to the left-center gap and one to the right-center gap.

Davis said winning is always more important to him than individual accomplishments, and he praised his teammates for their role in the recent victory.

“It has been a fun year,” he said. “We got off to kind of a slow start, but we’re firing on all cylinders now.”

Davis is in his seventh season with the Millers, and during his tenure the team has won three state Class A championships. In all, the franchise has won state 13 times under manager Kevin Hoy.

On Aug. 4, when he turns 30, Davis hopes to be gearing up for another run at a state Class A title. He has found his niche as the starting left fielder and rarely takes a day off. He hits fourth in the batting order behind another perennial River View Amateur League all-star, shortstop Joe Shallenberger.

From a manager’s perspective, Hoy said he couldn’t ask for better leaders than Davis and Shallenberger.

“Mike Davis has been a solid player here for a number of years,” said Hoy. “He has quick hands and hits the ball into the gaps. Mike wants to play every day.”

As for Shallenberger, not much needs to be said. He is the four-time State Class A Tournament MVP and has earned the title of “Mr. August” for his exploits in postseason play.

With a win over the Minneapolis Angels July 25, the Millers improved to 27-6 for the season.

