Tour de Tonka rides into Minnetonka Aug. 5

Charity ride has grown to more than 3,500 riders in over a decade

Thousands of riders will set out on the 12th annual Tour de Tonka Saturday, Aug. 5, to raise funds for local charities and programs.

In just a decade’s time, the annual bike ride has become a staple of the west metro community, growing from 819 riders in 2006 to more than 3,500 riders in 2016. Riders from more than 166 Minnesota communities and 19 states participated in the event last year.

“Bicycle riders participate because Tour de Tonka is pure fun,” said Tim Litfin, Tour de Tonka director. “All ages and all abilities– from families and recreational bicyclists to cycling teams and serious athletes enjoy what Tour de Tonka offers them.”

Riders can choose from seven distances including 16, 30, 48, 57, 65, 75 or 100 miles. Start times start with the 100-mile at 7 a.m. at Clear Springs Elementary, 5701 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka; the 65 and 75 mile at 7:30 a.m. at Minnetonka High School, 18301 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka; and the 16 (7:50 a.m.),30 (7:45 a.m.), 48 (7:40 a.m.) and 57 mile (7:30 a.m.) at Minnetonka High School as well. All races will end at Minnetonka High School.

Litfin said, “Were always looking to make Tour de Tonka better and we constantly hearing from riders how fun it is.”

The mass start, with each ride leaving within minutes of each other, adds to the high level of excitement for this event. There are 11 rest stops along the way, where riders enjoy food, music, rest and conversation.

Minnetonka Schools is seeking businesses or organizations to sponsor a rest stop with 8 to 10 volunteers. Rest stop sponsors can advertise at their rest stop and provide information that can be inserted in more than 3,500 rider bags. For more information, call Molly Bahneman at 952-401-5055.

“It is all about the ride,” Litfin said. “Tour de Tonka is unlike other bike rides in the state and in the Upper Midwest. One major reason is our excellent volunteers that engage and assist the riders. Every year our riders tell us through a post-event survey that the level of commitment, the volunteers, the routes, the music, the rest stops, the mass start, the door prizes, the energy, the vendor fair, the food, the free wicking shirt and more make Tour de Tonka a one-of-a-kind event.”

The routes move through 23 west metro communities including Chanhassen, Chaska, Deephaven, Delano, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Greenwood, Independence, Mayer, Minnetonka, Minnetrista, Mound, Navarre, Norwood Young America, Orono, Plymouth, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Victoria, Waconia, Watertown and Wayzata – all of which showcase beautiful roads, trails, and scenic views of Lake Minnetonka, Lake Waconia, Riley Lake, the Crow River, and many other area lakes.

Litfin said, “Everything changes every year including the routes which lead people down a new path who have ridden a similar route, and that’s all apart of the fun.”

The organizers collaborate with 106 public safety agencies and volunteers to make the event fun, safe and enjoyable.

Tour de Tonka also partners with the ICA Food Shelf to give participants an opportunity to make an impact with their ride. A portion of each rider’s registration fee is donated to the ICA. Riders also donate money or non-perishable food items on or before the day of the ride. Remaining proceeds supported Minnetonka Community Youth Education and Early Childhood Programs.

