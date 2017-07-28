St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed July 9-15 with the St. Louis Park Police Department.

Theft

• A van was reported stolen July 9 on the 9200 block of West 34th Street.

• Construction materials were reported stolen July 10 on the 2600 block of Monterey Avenue South.

• Bicycle theft was reported July 10 on the 3800 block of Grand Way.

• A laptop was reported stolen from an automobile July 11 on the 2300 block of Parkwoods Road.

• Bicycle theft was reported July 11 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.

• Jewelry theft was reported July 11 on the 2600 block of Xenwood Avenue South.

• Packages were reported stolen July 11 on the 3200 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

• Cell phone theft was reported July 12 on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.

• A sport-utility vehicle was reported stolen July 13 on the 2600 block of Jersey Avenue South.

• Jewelry was reported stolen from an automobile July 13 on the 1600 block of Dakota Avenue South.

• A cell phone was reported stolen from an automobile July 13 on the 3200 block of Jersey Avenue South but was recovered.

• A laptop was reported stolen from an automobile July 14 on the 2200 block of Oregon Court.

• A trailer was reported stolen July 14 on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• A firearm was reported stolen July 14 on the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue South. A homeowner noticed that a firearm was missing and had been stolen from his home after he had invited other people over to his house, a police spokesperson said. The homeowner had just met the people he invited to his home and did not know their names, according to police. The incident is under investigation.

• A laptop was reported stolen July 14 on the 7400 block of West Franklin Avenue.

• Bicycle theft was reported stolen July 14 on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

• Cell phone theft was reported July 15 on the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

Burglary

• Burglary was reported July 9 on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

• Garage burglary was reported July 11 on the 2200 block of Glenhurst Road.

• Garage burglary was reported July 13 on the 1600 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

• Residential burglary was reported July 13 on the 2800 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

• Garage burglary was reported July 15 on the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

Other

• St. Louis Park police responded to a weapon violation reported July 10 on the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

• Also reported were two incidents of harassing behavior, nine assaults that led to at least four arrests, seven domestic disputes, one incident of driving under the influence, two incidents of vandalism, six hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 27 other thefts.