St. Louis Park High School grad returns to video broadcast camp

St. Louis Park High School 2017 graduate Genesis Buckhalton participated in this year’s ThreeSixty video broadcast camp. (Submitted photo courtesy of Linda’s Photography)

While at the high school, Buckhalton served on the staff at The Echo, the school newspaper. She participated in the camp in the summer of 2016 and also took part in News Team, the school-year journalism program. She is headed to Drake University this fall to study journalism with an emphasis in public relations.

Under instruction from the project’s media partner, WCCO-TV, students learned the ins and outs of script writing, on-camera interviewing and creating short “live shots” July 17-21. The theme for the stories focused on health equity. ThreeSixty, Blue Cross and WCCO-TV will share the video broadcast campers’ stories via their digital channels.

The partnership was proposed by Blue Cross as a way to bring credibility and energy to health equity messages.

“With any type of storytelling, but with broadcast in particular, the messenger can often be just as important as the message,” said Anika Ward, director of the Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. “ThreeSixty Journalism works with students representing diverse cultures and communities across Minnesota, and many of their communities are the very ones that experience the greatest health inequities. It is our hope that the students we work with, and the audiences they reach, will become more aware of Minnesota’s inequities and then inspired to make a difference.”

The camp took place at the University of St. Thomas and field locations in the Twin Cities.