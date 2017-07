St. Louis Park calendar

Friday, July 28

TOASTMASTERS – WHOLE WHEAT CHAPTER

When: 7:15-8:30 a.m.

Where: AAA Minneapolis, 5400 Auto Club Way, St. Louis Park

Info: 952-920-3908

Saturday, July 29

SUMMER OF LOVE CONCERT

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive

Info: facebook.com/events/1266870390032024/

‘INSIDE/OUTSIDE’ EXHIBIT RECEPTION

When: 6 p.m. with performance at 7 p.m.

Where: Sabes JCC, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info: sabesjcc.org

ST. LOUIS PARK HISTORICAL SOCIETY OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

When: 1-4 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Historical Society, 3546 Dakota Ave. S., Suite C

Info: [email protected]

Tuesday, Aug. 1

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Parties planned throughout St. Louis Park

Info: 952-924-2600

TRUNK SHOW WITH JEWELRY DESIGNER ANANDA KHALSA

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Max’s, 3826 Grand Way

Info: 952-922-8364

COMPUTER BUDDY CLUB

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2528

Wednesday, Aug. 2

PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2500

JACK AND KITTY CONCERT

When: 10 a.m.

Where: The Shops at West End, 1621 West End Blvd.

Info: 952-924-2567

MPLS COMMODORES CONCERT

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive

Info: 952-924-2567

LEARN TOGETHER: LADYBUG GIRL STORY STROLL

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: St. Louis Park Library, 3240 Library Lane

Info: 612-543-6125

TALKING MEDS TOASTMASTERS

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Park Nicollet Stilts Building, 6700 Excelsior Blvd.

Info: talkingmeds.toastmastersclubs.org

SPEAKEASY TOASTMASTERS

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Lunds and Byerlys community room, 3777 Park Center Blvd.

Info: [email protected]

TRUNK SHOW WITH JEWELRY DESIGNER ANANDA KHALSA

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Max’s, 3826 Grand Way

Info: 952-922-8364

Thursday, Aug. 3

OPEN MIC

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Drive

Info: 952-924-2567

TRUNK SHOW WITH JEWELRY DESIGNER ANANDA KHALSA

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Max’s, 3826 Grand Way

Info: 952-922-8364

TRAUMATIC LOSS GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road S.

Info and registration: 612-673-3951