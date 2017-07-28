Kindergarten bus safety rider ridership program Aug. 3 and 7

Wayzata Public Schools will offer a kindergarten bus safety ridership program to help eliminate the anxiety some new students may feel when riding the bus on the first day of school.

The four sessions are 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, and 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.

The program, which is provided with the assistance of the school district’s transportation provider, gives parents and children the opportunity to learn the importance of bus safety in a friendly, entertaining setting while actually going for a ride on a school bus.

No reservation is required for this program.

Info: 763-745-5240